Amid gossip and hearsay, Jake Gyllenhaal has spoken out to put an end to all speculation, confirming the start of production on the Road House reboot.

Rumor had it the remake of the action movie classic from the ’80s would start filming soon, only to have its production in the Dominican Republic announced through an Instagram post by none other than Gyllenhaal himself.

With the caption “I’ve wanted to work with the ridiculously talented Doug Liman for years. Day 1. Roadhouse.”, Gyllenhaal set the record straight, not only confirming the start of production but also his own participation in the project alongside director Doug Liman.

Gyllenhaal was rumored to participate in the reboot since the news came out of a Road House Remake back in November 2021, even though the internet seemed torn on Gyllenhaal’s involvement in the project.

The reimagined take on the cult classic tells the story of a former UFC fighter, portrayed by Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer in a rowdy roadhouse in Florida Keys. The original movie, in which the main character was portrayed by Patrick Swayze, sported a similar formula to the new take, following a zen bouncer who was hired to clean up a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in Missouri.

In early August, it was confirmed that Conor McGregor would kickstart his acting career with the Road House reboot. Along with McGregor and Gyllenhaal, the cast also features The Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Lukas Gage, among others.

The reboot still hasn’t got an official release date, but it isn’t expected to get here until early 2024, marking the year when fans will finally be reunited with the story from the Road House.