Rob Liefeld Doesn’t Understand Why There’s No Deadpool Cartoon Yet

Rob Liefeld, a comic book artist best known for creating the character of Deadpool, doesn’t understand why the Merc with a Mouth hasn’t gotten his own cartoon yet. He has a point, too, considering that Deadpool is one of the most original, entertaining and beloved heroes ever invented. Thanks to the movies starring Ryan Reynolds, he’s also more popular than he ever was before. Not to mention that Wade Wilson has proven to do well in other forms of media, too.

In 2013, Activision published a video game based on the character and his mythos on the previous generation of consoles. Hailed by many as the penultimate representation of Deadpool – superior even to Reynolds’ own performance – it set a standard for meta, self-referential storytelling that not only inspired the films, but also provides a template for a potential cartoon.

Self-aware cartoons are in higher demand than they ever were before. One prime example of such a show is the Adult Swim animated sitcomÂ Rick and Morty, which currently ranks as one of the most-watched comedies in the entire world. Similar shows have also proven popular with younger audiences. For instance, a series based on the atrocious video game Sonic BoomÂ managed to achieve critical acclaim through a highly self-aware script that mocked its zany premise and obnoxious fanbase.

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Costume Test For Unused Deadpool 2 Suit 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a recent interview with Collider, Liefeld discussed the matter as if it were a wasted opportunity, one that entertainment executives should claim before it’s too late, saying:

“What I donâ€™t really understand is, given the audience, why isnâ€™t there a Deadpool cartoon yet? Like, I donâ€™t understand that. Right? â€¦ That was a gut punch.”

Interestingly, a Deadpool cartoon was actually in the works at one point in time. In fact, it was supposed to debut on FXX, and be produced by none other than actor and musician Donald Glover. However, it ultimately fell apart and as of yet, there’s no word on whether we’ll ever see the Merc on the small screen.