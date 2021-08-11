Rob Zombie Offers Another BTS Update On His Munsters Movie

Fans of the classic 1960s sitcom were surprised by the news earlier this year that horror director Rob Zombie was helming a reboot of The Munsters for Universal. In the run-up to production starting, the filmmaker has been very open on social media, providing fans with updates at every stage of the process. His latest Instagram post reveals that construction is just beginning on Mockingbird Lane, the Munsters’ home street.

The Munsters is filming in Budapest, with Zombie revealing that he and his team are building the whole of Mockingbird Lane from scratch. At this point, there’s not much to see apart from the tarmac road that’s been paved through the filming lot. Presumably we can also see the very beginnings of what will be the family’s famous home, 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

“Mockingbird Lane now has a paved street,” Zombie wrote in his caption. “Things are moving and groving.” Check out the post below:

Zombie has previously shared the blueprints for the Munsters home, which he promises will be the most authentic version of the house since the 1964 original. Zombie, a self-confessed uber fan of the show, is clearly aiming to recreate it as pitch-perfectly as possible. He’s also revealed concept art, costumes and make-up/prosthetics from the film which confirm the likes of Herman, Lily and Grandpa will be a close match to their TV counterparts.

But obviously this is a Zombie movie, so we should expect things to be a lot more mature than in the old sitcom, as his reboot is expected to be R-rated. Sheri Moon Zombie is playing Lily, with Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman. Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake and Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson are likewise in the cast.

The Munsters is yet to be given a release date but it’s known that the plan is to release simultaneously in theaters and on streaming via Peacock.