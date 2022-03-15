Rob Zombie shares more BTS images from ‘The Munsters’

Rob Zombie is unleashing a slew of monstrous behind-the-scenes images from the set of The Munsters. Ever since the outlandish filmmaker was announced as director for the upcoming project last June, Zombie has posted many exclusive images to his social media accounts in the months following.

In the latest string of images shared to his official Instagram, which you can check out below, Zombie showcases the mesmerizing interior of the Munsters’ family home at 1313 Mockingbird Lane in Budapest. “Some random set construction happening today. These sets are going to be absolutely insane. #themunsters #robzombie,” is written in the post’s caption.

As seen above, the images depict the gothic-inspired style of the Munsters’ home, including a lavish coffin — presumably for Grandpa Munster — long corridors, a bat-winged chair, and a variety of other stunning decorations that resemble the Munsters’ unique aesthetic.

From what we’ve seen so far, Zombie’s much-anticipated reboot of the classic ‘60s horror-comedy series looks to seriously pay homage to the greatness of the original, even going as far as achieving a PG rating for those of all ages to enjoy. The Munsters stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, and even Cassandra Peterson as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

While details regarding the film’s plot — as well as an official release date — have yet to be confirmed, fans can surely rely on Rob Zombie himself to keep folks informed every step of the way.