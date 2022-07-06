Rob Zombie unveils the official poster for ‘The Munsters’

As we count down the months until the long-awaited film adaptation of The Munsters is released, director Rob Zombie has decided to tease fans around the world by unveiling the official poster for the family-friendly film, which is based on the unforgettable ‘60s sitcom. Luckily for us, this hopefully means that we’ll finally be getting the Zombie vehicle sooner rather than later.

Earlier today, the House of 1000 Corpses director took to his Instagram to reveal the official poster for the upcoming movie, and not a minute too soon. The aforementioned poster depicts the film’s leading trio — which includes Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Daniel Roebuck as Herman, Lily, and Grandpa Munster, respectively. “Check it out ! The official one-sheet poster for THE MUNSTERS has arrived! So ghoulie groovy good!” Zombie wrote in the caption of the post. You can check out the poster down below:

The image showcases the main cast in traditional Munsters attire, which comes as no surprise considering Zombie recently promised to adhere to the sitcom’s authenticity. The poster also pays homage to The Munsters’ original title appearance, with Zombie’s movie title bolded and decked out in oozing, slimy green letters.

Now that the official poster is here, folks can be assured that the movie is definitely closer than we think — and with the inclusion of several returning stars and tributes to the original show, we can expect a fun-filled spooky adventure that all members of the family can enjoy.

The Munsters is expected to release in theaters and simultaneously on Peacock later this year.