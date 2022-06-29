Rob Zombie reveals the unlikely return of another ‘Munsters’ OG

Some folks are still understandably perplexed that Rob Zombie, of all people, is leading the family-friendly reboot of The Munsters. But the House of 1000 Corpses director has vowed to remain true to the original ‘60s sitcom — so much so that Zombie has been devoted to bringing back several memorable characters from the show’s OG run.

As production has progressed over the last few months, Zombie has religiously shared photos to his official Instagram showcasing the ins and outs of the authentic set and true-to-origin cast of characters. Zombie has continued this tradition where, earlier today, he revealed that the ominous character Tin Can Man will be returning for the Universal movie. “I am thrilled to have another original Munster in my new film. Get ready for some robot fun,” Zombie wrote in his post.

Munsters fans will be pleased to know that Tin Can Man will be portrayed by Butch Patrick — the actor who originally played Eddie Munster in the classic sitcom. Patrick joins a star-studded lineup consisting of Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck, Richard Brake, Sylvester McCoy, and Jorge Garcia.

Zombie has also previously announced that Cassandra Peterson will make her much-anticipated return as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, and Pat Priest will return as Marilyn Munster. And with the upcoming movie receiving a jaw-dropping PG rating, Zombie aims to pay homage to the original sitcom by utilizing similar decorations and, apparently, a plethora of familiar faces.

The Munsters will release simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock sometime later this year.