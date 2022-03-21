Elvira says her ‘Munsters’ role is unlike anything she’s ever done

Director Rob Zombie’s film adaptation of The Munsters has generated a whirlwind of buzz ever since the House of 1000 Corpses filmmaker first announced his intentions of reintroducing the classic ‘60s family. And perhaps the most intriguing piece of the puzzle came when actress Cassandra Peterson — best known for her portrayal as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark — was cast in the upcoming movie.

In Zombie’s The Munsters, Peterson portrays real estate agent Barbara Carr in the fictional Mockingbird Heights, who she describes as a “normal woman” while speaking with Variety. Peterson also praised her co-stars in the movie, revealing that she had “so much fun” on the set in Budapest.

Here, I am playing this character that’s so so different from what I normally do, I’m playing a super straight character. Barbara is a normal woman, this real estate agent. It was exciting and terrifying, but it was really cool. I had the best time with all of the actors that I was working with, and we had so much fun. The people there, the set, they built the house — oh my god, it was just all magical. It was like ‘The Munsters’ came alive. It was insane.

Peterson’s appearance as Carr is equipped with a red wig and pink suit, which is obviously much different compared to her memorable gothic-inspired appearance as Elvira. Nevertheless, Peterson has insisted that audiences are “really going to love” what Zombie and the rest of the crew have created. While The Munsters has yet to receive an official release date, audiences can expect a unique, Zombie-esque spin on the ‘60s original.