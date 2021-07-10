Robert Downey Jr. Says He Has Big And Fun Things Coming Up

When a role single-handedly revives a career that had been written off more than once, turning the person in question into one of the most popular and highest-paid stars of the modern era, it’s always going to leave a lasting shadow. Having spent 50 years in the business, Robert Downey Jr. will be savvy enough to know that he’ll forever be trying to outrun the legacy of Tony Stark.

Of course, it doesn’t help when he’s being rumored for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on almost a weekly basis, with the actor having been linked to dozens of projects that are either in development or only exist on a purely hypothetical plane. However, he’s made precisely one feature film appearance since Avengers: Endgame, and that saw Dolittle flop spectacularly hard at the box office.

It’s not like he’s been sitting at home twiddling his thumbs, though, with his Team Downey banner producing HBO’s Perry Mason reboot and Netflix’s smash hit fantasy series Sweet Tooth, while there are also tentative plans in place for an entire Sherlock Holmes universe, with that third outing for RDJ and Jude Law still in the pipeline.

In a new interview, Downey Jr. teased what the next stage of his career is going to encompass, and it sounds like there’s going to be some big things in store on either side of the camera.

“I have big and fun things coming up. And the way I’m going to do it is I’m not just going to lay around and sit in my trailer between setups anymore. I’m going to be on Zooms and making connections and doing dinners after work and calling overseas when I’m driving to set at 6 in the morning. So, this goes back to the answer to the previous question, which is, ‘How do we do this new normal?’. We kind of get to create what it is.”

While Robert Downey Jr. could very easily dine out on Iron Man for the rest of his days, he’s freely admitted that he’s done all that he can with the character, and he’s got more than enough money and clout to do whatever he wants from a personal, professional and creative standpoint from here on out.