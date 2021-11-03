Robert Englund Gives Tips For A Nightmare On Elm Street House On Sale

A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund is giving his two cents about the house from the original movie going up for sale.

According to MovieWeb, Englund caught up with reporters while he was leaving LAX and gave his thoughts about the house, which is located in the Spaulding Square neighborhood of Los Angeles and is listed as $3.25 million. With the house being featured in TV commercials and print ads, the people currently trying to sell it aren’t a bit hesitant to bring up its connection to the Wes Craven horror staple, utilizing pictures of someone in a Freddy Krueger outfit posing in front of the house.

Englund suggested other horror icons take over the abode, such as “Maybe Jason or Pinhead…Keep it in the family.”

In addition, he warned whoever does take it over may possibly have to deal with crowds of people during Halloween, or any old time of year from horror buffs visiting the iconic location. Englund even suggested a reality show name for if the house ever gets a makeover: “Real Housewives of Hell.”

For those interested, the home boasts three bedrooms, two stories, with walnut floors, a master suite, open kitchen patios, terraces, several French doors, a backyard pool, trees, and a guest house.

Englund has played Krueger eight times in cinemas, with the latest being Freddy vs. Jason in 2003. Since the actor is still alive and kicking, would you like to see him in another installment of A Nightmare on Elm Street? Leave it in the comments below.