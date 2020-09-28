Robert Pattinson Reveals The One Thing That The Batman Has In Common With Twilight

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to starring in a franchise where his every move is heavily scrutinized by obsessive fans, having shot to worldwide fame as part of The Twilight Saga. It may have done him a world of good career-wise, but it also forced the young actor to fight even harder to avoid being typecast as a teen heartthrob for the next decade of his life.

Shortly after the conclusion of the franchise, he retreated to the world of independent cinema and tackled a series of hugely challenging roles, reinventing himself and gaining a new level of respect and an enhanced reputation as one of the most fearless talents in the industry. With his rehabilitation complete, the 34 year-old has now come full circle and is back in the big budget blockbuster business having taken one of the most coveted jobs in Hollywood.

The first trailer for The Batman even managed to silence some of the doubters who criticized his casting based on the Twilight association alone, and all things considered, the Tenet star looks to be a great fit for director Matt Reeves’ approach to the material. Bruce Wayne and Edward Cullen couldn’t be any more different, of course, but in a recent interview, Pattinson admitted that there’s one thing that the Twilight and Batman brands have in common.

“There’s a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you’re working on. I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight, the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage.”

At least Pattinson will be ready for the media circus and the worldwide promotional campaign sure to follow The Batman everywhere it goes, something that the fiercely private Christian Bale or the visibly weary Ben Affleck never seemed particularly fond of. The latest actor to don the cape and cowl is more than experienced when it comes to that area and if anything, the fans should be a little less crazed than the ones that went Twilight mad ten years ago.