Robert Pattinson And Matt Reeves Reportedly Want An R-Rating For The Batman 2

We’ve had some pretty dark interpretations of the Dark Knight over the years, but word has it that The Batman could somehow be the darkest yet. So far, the one trailer we’ve got for the movie has promised that it will be even grittier than Christopher Nolan’s movies, while recent early reactions have described it as more akin to a horror film than anything else. But, of course, as a Batman flick, it will still be sporting a PG-13 rating.

That might not be the case for its sequel, however. Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that both director Matt Reeves and leading man Robert Pattinson want The Batman 2 to have an R-rating. While various (unfounded) rumors have pointed to the pair having clashed on set, it’s interesting to hear that they are in agreement on this. That said, on this occasion, the pair may have to clash with the studio to get what they want instead.

Warner Bros. has been very open to giving their DC projects R-ratings over the past couple of years. Following the phenomenal success of Joker, they allowed both Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad to cater exclusively to adult audiences. However, BoP turned out to be a financial disappointment and TSS earned less than anticipated, too, even after factoring in the lowered box office expectations right now.

This may have given the studio cold feet about liberally handing out R-ratings to future films, then. Especially when it comes to Batman, their jewel in the crown. Alternatively, they’ve given Reeves a lot of creative control so far, so that may well continue as his planned trilogy continues. But it’s obviously way too early at this point for a decision about the sequel’s certificate to have been made. That likely won’t be decided until after the first has come out.

Luckily for fans, that’s not too far away now. The Batman hits theaters, at last, on March 4th, 2022.