Robert Pattinson And Matt Reeves Reportedly Clashed On The Batman Set

If The Batman ends up getting delayed one final time to next summer as has been rumored, almost eight years will have passed since the project was first announced, and it’ll arrive in completely unrecognizable form. Matt Reeves is directing Robert Pattinson in the title role from a script the filmmaker co-wrote with Peter Craig and Mattson Tomlin, which is a far cry from when Warner Bros. and DC Films revealed that the first solo outing for the comic book icon since The Dark Knight Rises would be penned, helmed and headlined by Ben Affleck.

The Caped Crusader’s reboot then suffered from a torturous production thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, with Reeves finally calling it a wrap almost fifteen months after cameras started rolling. During that time, there were multiple COVID-19 shutdowns that included Pattinson testing positive, while there were also a series of wild and salacious rumors emanating from the set.

Of course, we shouldn’t have to tell you that the likelihood of the studio orchestrating the leading man’s COVID-19 diagnosis as an elaborate ruse to cover up the fact that he returned from the shutdown massively out of shape is pretty far-fetched, but that’s still not as incredulous as the tales that he regularly turned up for work drunk or was caught on tape impregnating Zoe Kravitz on top of the Batmobile.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us who told us Ben Affleck was returning for The Flash – that there were indeed tensions between actor and director on set. According to our intel, Pattinson was pushing for more creative input and a bigger say on approaching his character while Reeves forged ahead with his own vision, leading to some heated disagreements and arguments between the two. These sorts of things aren’t necessarily unusual when it comes to big budget blockbusters, though, and sometimes they can even result in a better movie, which will hopefully be the case for The Batman.