The Batman Might Be Getting Delayed Again

Cameras started rolling on The Batman thirteen months ago, and production is still expected to carry on until at least the tail end of next month. That’s an exhausting schedule for the cast and crew, especially when the Dark Knight’s latest reboot has been shut down on more than one occasion due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with leading man Robert Pattinson even testing positive for COVID-19.

The project just keeps getting hit by setback after setback, which has become the norm since it was originally announced way back in October 2014 with Ben Affleck set to star, direct, co-write and executive produce. It would be an understatement to say that The Batman and the wider DCEU have undergone some serious creative overhauls since then, but as things stand, the Caped Crusader will be back on our screens in March 2022.

Of course, we can’t take anything for granted in the current climate, with the comic book blockbuster already having been delayed on multiple occasions, and insider Grace Randolph is now claiming that it could yet end up being shunted back one more time, as you can see below.

Some more #DC & #DCEU tea ☕️ I’m hearing #WB is CONSIDERING changing these release dates:#TheBatman to June 2022#Aquaman to August 2022#Flashpoint to Nov or Dec 2022#BlackAdam could take Flash date if it moves faster (ironically🤣) That date for Batman 😍🦇 much better! pic.twitter.com/QOYlGh8cVs — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 27, 2021

There’s no law that says big budget titles are obligated to release in the height of summer, but March always felt like a strange time for The Batman to debut, even if Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice arrived in the third month of the year and pulled in almost $875 million at the box office. However, all of the character’s previous seven solo movies hit the big screen in either June or July, so you’d imagine if the opportunity arises for Warner Bros. to stick with tradition, then they’d probably take it.