Robert Pattinson Rumored To Be Causing Big Problems For The Batman

Filming on The Batman is finally expected to conclude this month, ending a torturous production that initially kicked off way back in January of last year. Throughout it all, there’ve been a series or rumors emanating surrounding Robert Pattinson’s alleged behavior, which get wilder every time a new one surfaces.

A while ago, there were claims made that his COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent absence from set was all a hoax designed to divert attention from the fact that he came back from the hiatus completely out of shape. Then there was further speculation that he was proving incredibly difficult to work with, which culminated in the crazy story that he was caught having sex with co-star Zoe Kravitz on top of the Batmobile.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more insane, the latest twist in the tale is that not only does a tape of the incident allegedly exist, but Kravitz is now pregnant and the studio are going out of their way to keep it under wraps, all while Pattinson either refuses to show up for his scenes or regularly appears on set drunk, believing he can get away with anything.

Of course, we shouldn’t have to tell you to gather up an industrial-sized helping of salt for this one, especially when the rumor comes from the infamous Doomcock, who regularly throws out some pretty credibility-stretching statements, the majority of which are to do with his rampant desire to see the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy wiped from official canon.

Naturally, there’s absolutely no evidence to support any of this, but the latest round of salacious gossip from the set of The Batman is just so incredibly far-fetched and bizarre that it would almost be rude not to share it. After all, Doomcok isn’t the only one who’s reported about trouble brewing behind the scenes of the film.