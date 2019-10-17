Robert Pattinson Says Batman Isn’t A Hero

Robert Pattinson is about to play one of the most iconic superheroes in the world in DC’s The Batman – or is he? According to the British star himself, Batman isn’t actually a hero. But wait, before you Dark Knight fans start going crazy over this bold claim, let’s look at Pattinson’s thoughts in context.

In an in-depth interview with The New York Times, the actor explained that he’s drawn to “eccentric” characters, joking that you can’t trust people who play heroes all the time. The interviewer then questioned how he can say that when he’s about to play Batman, and here’s how Pattinson responded:

“Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.”

In the same piece, he later made some comments that were in a similar vein. When asked what drew him to the part of Bruce Wayne, Pattinson spoke some more about how he views the character’s mindset:

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character.”

While the idea that Batman isn’t a hero might sound strange to his fans, Pattinson’s description of Bruce’s worldview and mention of something “off” about him is all accurate and reflects just why Batman is such a popular hero – er, vigilante – and has lasted for decades. In any case, it clearly helps Pattinson approach the role to think of him as a complex, human individual rather than a comic book superhero.

The Batman will start filming in a few months. Co-starring Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon) and Paul Dano (Riddler), with more yet to be cast, it’s due in theaters June 2021.