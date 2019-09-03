Robert Pattinson Plays Coy About Possible Batman Sequels

Even though we’ve got less than two years to go before The Batman storms cinemas, nobody can help pondering what lies beyond that. After all, we’re discussing a character that’s endured for eighty years in multiple forms of media and shows no signs of slowing down. And when it comes to the movie side of things, he’s been recast, sequelized and rebooted numerous times over since 1943, so it’s no wonder that followups are already being discussed.

As you’re no doubt aware, the latest actor given the honor of suiting up as the Dark Knight is that of Robert Pattinson. For now, we’re guaranteed at least one outing with him as the headliner, though I’m sure audiences and studio executives will clamor for more if director Matt Reeves’ epic proves to be the blockbuster we assume it will.

While recently speaking with Variety, Pattinson played coy when discussing the idea of sequels, refusing to say if he’s committed to any additional installments in the franchise. However, he did offer this little tidbit:

“I don’t know anything. I’ve got an idea how to do about four scenes, and then I’m working on the rest gradually.”

Based on that, I think we can conclude it all comes down to how much money the flick rakes in at the box office. As for “Battinson” mentally preparing for what’s to come in scenes not pertaining to what he hinted at, we can only ponder the possibilities.

Actually, we’ve been given yet another reassurance of The Batman being a point-of-view driven murder mystery noir, so that’s good news to those of us who enjoy seeing the timeless icon as the World’s Greatest Detective. Funny enough, that aspect hasn’t been explored to its greatest extent in the film franchise, so I’m excited to see what Reeves and Pattinson are capable of cooking up when The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25th, 2021.