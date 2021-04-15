Robert Pattinson Reportedly Wants The Whole Bat Family In His Corner Of The DCEU

On the big screen at least, Batman has largely been flying solo for almost a quarter of a century despite the whole host of supporting characters who exist in the Dark Knight’s orbit that fans would love to see brought to live-action. It might have something to do with Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin, which gave sizeable supporting roles to Robin and Batgirl, before being blasted as one of the worst comic book adaptations in history.

That’s not to say the Caped Crusader has been a loner in the years since, with Christian Bale’s version forging his typical partnership with Commissioner Gordon and working with Catwoman, while Ben Affleck’s veteran crimefighter was literally part of a team after making his debut in a movie that saw him fight side by side with Superman and Wonder Woman during the climactic third act battle.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman takes place during Bruce Wayne’s second year on the job, so he might not have forged quite the same number of connections or relationships as other versions of the character, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Affleck was returning in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Robert Pattinson wants some members of the extended Bat Family to appear in his corner of the DC Films mythology.

Over the years that’s extended to Dick Grayson and Jason Todd’s Robins, the former’s Nightwing, multiple versions of Catwoman, Batgirl and Batwoman, Tim Drake, Lucius Fox and son Lucas, David Zavimbe’s Batwing, and even Ace the Bat-Hound, so there’s plenty of options there to choose from. We know that Alfred Pennyworth and Selina Kyle will play prominent parts in The Batman, but maybe future installments will incorporate some new faces to start laying the foundations for one big happy Bat Family.