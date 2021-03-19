DC Fans Are Loving Ben Affleck’s Batman In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

As you probably know if you’ve so much as peeked at Twitter lately, yesterday was the day Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuted on HBO Max – and DC fans are going crazy for it. In particular, there’s a lot of love going around for Ben Affleck’s Batman.

It was always going to be tough being the next Dark Knight after Christian Bale, and Affleck faced a lot of flak back in the day. But thankfully, over time, there’s been a reappraisal of his portrayal of the iconic hero and, now that the Snyder Cut is here, the praise is at an all-time high, as you can see below…

The best Batfleck has ever been.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League let me see MY #Batman again and i can wholeheartedly say it’s the BEST Batfleck has ever been to me and i couldn’t be happier pic.twitter.com/6dQlXqscjR — sabrina TODAY🦇Ω ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) March 18, 2021

He’s like the icing on top of the Justice League cake.

First #Batman I love #Batfleck and this was like icing on a perfect cake. He truly felt like both the team leader and yet an outsider. And that ENDING!!!!!! That has to be one of the most intense #Joker and Batman scenes ever! I need more of these two and I need it now! pic.twitter.com/t9TGm0Kqmi — Marie Barros (@mariebarros9) March 18, 2021

Let’s hope he’s seeing all the positive buzz.

#batfleck must feel good about all this love on the net right now! What a movie! What an experience! #Batfleck #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — Adam Reeves (@thatadamreeves) March 18, 2021

Oooh they said it.

Ben Affleck is the best Batman — Luke (@qLxke_) March 18, 2021

At least!

At least give Batfleck like a 5-episode mini-series on HBO Max. — Zach | Soñador (@zer0flightlimit) March 18, 2021

Not with that attitude we won’t! Who else wants a Batman/Deathstroke movie?

man. what a spectacular, trailblazing four-hour ride that was. that epilogue made me want for MORE and it’s so regretful knowing we’re probably never gonna get a batfleck / deathstroke movie and a few more superman sequels with henry cavill. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague — Nica (@tomnoirs) March 18, 2021

It’s what we deserve.

We deserve a whole movie of batfleck and joker and the fact that we most likely won’t just suuuuuuuckkkks — Victoria Chadwick (@Mahfreddie) March 18, 2021

To misquote the man himself, the world needs more Batfleck.

After Zack Snyder's Justice League, the world needs as much Batfleck as it can give us — Matt Seay (@mattseay_91) March 18, 2021

There’s a lot of speculation about whether or not the Snyder Cut will lead to further spinoffs set in the so-called Snyderverse, with a solo Batman movie for Ben Affleck being one of the most wished-for projects. Who knows about that, but the good news is that Affleck is definitely returning to the role at least once more, despite Robert Pattinson taking over in The Batman, as he’ll appear opposite JL co-star Ezra Miller in 2022’s The Flash.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is going down a treat with critics and fans alike. It’s currently the highest-rated DC film Snyder’s ever made on Rotten Tomatoes, with it universally agreed that it’s a whole lot better than the 2017 theatrical version. At an epic four hours in length, though, you might need some pointers on how to watch it in chunks. However you view it, just make sure that you do.