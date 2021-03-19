Home / movies

DC Fans Are Loving Ben Affleck’s Batman In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

By 13 mins ago
x

As you probably know if you’ve so much as peeked at Twitter lately, yesterday was the day Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuted on HBO Max – and DC fans are going crazy for it. In particular, there’s a lot of love going around for Ben Affleck’s Batman.

It was always going to be tough being the next Dark Knight after Christian Bale, and Affleck faced a lot of flak back in the day. But thankfully, over time, there’s been a reappraisal of his portrayal of the iconic hero and, now that the Snyder Cut is here, the praise is at an all-time high, as you can see below…

The best Batfleck has ever been.

He’s like the icing on top of the Justice League cake.

Let’s hope he’s seeing all the positive buzz.

Oooh they said it.

At least!

Not with that attitude we won’t! Who else wants a Batman/Deathstroke movie?

It’s what we deserve.

To misquote the man himself, the world needs more Batfleck.

There’s a lot of speculation about whether or not the Snyder Cut will lead to further spinoffs set in the so-called Snyderverse, with a solo Batman movie for Ben Affleck being one of the most wished-for projects. Who knows about that, but the good news is that Affleck is definitely returning to the role at least once more, despite Robert Pattinson taking over in The Batman, as he’ll appear opposite JL co-star Ezra Miller in 2022’s The Flash. 

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is going down a treat with critics and fans alike. It’s currently the highest-rated DC film Snyder’s ever made on Rotten Tomatoes, with it universally agreed that it’s a whole lot better than the 2017 theatrical version. At an epic four hours in length, though, you might need some pointers on how to watch it in chunks. However you view it, just make sure that you do.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...