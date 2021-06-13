Robert Pattinson Reportedly Wants No Part Of The SnyderVerse

After spending the majority of his first post-Twilight decade reinventing himself as one of the most daring and exciting young actors in the business, Robert Pattinson jumped headfirst back into the world of big budget blockbusters with a pair of high profile Warner Bros. projects.

As well as being cast as the lead in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Pattinson partnered up with Dark Knight Trilogy director Christopher Nolan for time-bending thriller Tenet, which was shooting during the audition process for the Caped Cruader’s latest reboot. The 35 year-old hilariously revealed in an interview last summer that he tried to pull a fast one on Nolan, claiming he had a family emergency to deal with so he could skip out on Tenet for a few hours, only for the filmmaker to turn around and say, “You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?”.

He may not have been involved in Reeves’ effort, but Nolan has retained a stake in the DCEU since, no pun intended, its inception as the executive producer of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and both versions of Justice League, colloquially known as the SnyderVerse. A new rumor, which admittedly originated on Reddit and is light on details, claims that Pattinson was not a fan of the aforementioned comic book blockbusters, and doesn’t want any part of their mythology.

Which is is just as well, really, when he’s not part of it, nor is he going to be unless something drastic changes behind the scenes at the studio. Not only does The Batman exist in its own reality, but as far as everyone at WB is concerned, the SnyderVerse remains on ice for the foreseeable future if not eternity, so there’s likely nothing for him to worry about.