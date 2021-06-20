Robert Pattinson Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Share Batman

In the modern era where brands, properties, franchises and IP is king above all else, the idea of an actor gaining complete ownership over a role has become rarer than ever and increasingly difficult to achieve, especially when it comes to characters that find themselves rebooted and reinvented on a regular basis.

At this stage, it’s impossible to imagine anyone other than Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man or Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, but conversely, no matter how well Robert Pattinson performs in The Batman, everyone knows that he isn’t going to be the final actor to inhabit the costume on the big screen. In fact, he’s not even the only person that’ll play the comic book icon in 2022, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton currently hard at work on The Flash.

A new rumor, which originated from Reddit but did come from someone who has a reasonable enough track record, claims that Pattinson doesn’t want to share Batman with anyone. Not to sound too harsh towards the former Twilight star, but if we take the purported leak at face value then it looks like he’s sh*t out of luck on that front, with Tim Burton’s Caped Crusader and Zack Snyder’s Dark Knight sharing the screen just eight months after Matt Reeves’ reboot arrives.

Not only that, but DC Films president Walter Hamada, who’s still the man in charge of the big decisions for the time being, came right out and said there’s going to be two Batman franchises moving forward. It’s not as if Pattinson has the reputation and standing to take his Bat-ball and go home, so we’re getting three Bruce Waynes next year and at least two after that, which is an inarguable fact.