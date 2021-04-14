Robert Pattinson Reportedly Unhappy About Multiple Batmen In The DCEU

Warner Bros. and DC Films’ scattershot approach to canon has created several headaches in regards to what’s official continuity and what’s not, especially in the wake of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The director says it’s entirely up to the fans which version of the movie they view as part of the franchise’s timeline, and it would be safe to say that nobody accepts Joss Whedon’s cut as the true take on the story.

The SnyderVerse speculation continues at pace with both the short and long-term future of the DCEU once again entirely up for debate, and that even extends to The Batman. Matt Reeves’ reboot was announced as a standalone blockbuster that exists outside the confines of the established mythology, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from making the rounds that say Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight could yet end up joining an all-new multiversal Justice League.

The Batman Promo Poster Reveals New Look At Robert Pattinson 1 of 2

We’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Snyder Cut was heading exclusively to HBO Max long before it was confirmed – that Pattinson is said to be getting frustrated over the continued uncertainty surrounding his status as Batman. Presumably, the actor signed on believing he would be the one and only Caped Crusader, only to discover that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be suiting up in the same movie just eight months after The Batman arrives when The Flash finally hits the big screen. Apparently, he’s not happy with so many versions of the character running around the DCEU and would like to be the only one.

Of course, Affleck is widely expected to bow out of the role for a second time after The Flash, but Keaton reportedly signed a multi-picture deal and Walter Hamada has already outlined plans for two Batman franchises, so Pattinson realistically needs to knock his performance out of the park to establish himself as number one in the eyes of audiences around the world.