Zack Snyder Says Fans Can Decide Which Version Of Justice League Is DCEU Canon

Zack Snyder’s Justice League continues to dominate the cultural conversation, with the release of yesterday’s Justice Is Gray edition only increasing the volume of social media activity demanding that Warner Bros. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. It’s an unenviable position for the studio to find themselves in, especially when they’ve got to intention of picking up from where those multiple cliffhangers left off.

Based on how the fans have backed the Snyder Cut since it was nothing more than a pipe dream, you can bet that any future DCEU projects that get announced will find themselves bombarded by the filmmaker’s supporters, demanding that whatever plans WB may have in store get shelved in favor of the second and third installments in Snyder’s proposed Justice League trilogy.

The fanbase decided a long time ago that HBO Max’s version of Justice League was official canon, even though Snyder himself later admitted that the higher ups regard Joss Whedon’s cut as the one tied to the rest of the DCEU’s mythology. However, in a new interview the Watchmen director has backtracked somewhat, and he’s now saying it’s up to the fans to decide what they view as continuity.

“I took this opportunity that the fans made real for me and I wanted to honor that commitment that they had to me, and honor my family and the work that all my friends had done to complete this version of the movie. I’m really proud of it. Warners and DC Films, by all means, they’re in charge of their own world, and that’s what they do. They’ve famously said that, to them, the theatrical cut of Justice League is canon. That’s what they kind of jump off of, and my little micro-universe is its own thing, and I’m pretty happy with that. I’ll let the fans decide how they want to go forward.”

It’s over a week since Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered and the buzz hasn’t subsided in the slightest, and if anything it’s only growing stronger. Those at Warner Bros. who have long since grown tired of the constant SnyderVerse discourse will be hoping next week’s Godzilla vs. Kong manages to steal some of the headlines away, but as we’ve seen plenty of times over the last three and a half years, the online campaigners won’t be silenced until they end up getting what they want.