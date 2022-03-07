Robert Pattinson says he knows nothing about ‘The Batman’ sequels

Matt Reeves hasn’t wasted any time putting plans in motion for an ambitious expansion of The Batman universe, even though Robert Pattinson’s debut as the latest iteration of the iconic comic book character only hit theaters on Friday.

Obviously, the fact the reboot has already earned $250 million at the box office justifies the filmmaker’s decision to keep the ball rolling, but the leading man claims he hasn’t been kept in the loop. Speaking to Variety, the latest incumbent of the cape and cowl claimed that Reeves hasn’t spoken to him about potential sequel plans, although we’re not entirely sure if we believe him.

“I don’t think so. We’ve kind of had conversations about it since. But, I mean, he spent five years from conception to completion of this. He’s very, very, very, one-track-minded – well, one-project-minded, I guess. And so I think until this comes out, I doubt he’s thought about the next steps yet. Or maybe he has and he hasn’t told me.”

'The Batman' cast in red and black in new promo poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

After all, Pattinson admitted previously that he’d spoken to Reeves about an entire trilogy, so it would be a very strange conversation were they to skip the middle chapter and talk about the grand finale instead. There are multiple HBO Max spinoffs in the works, though, and the episodic expansions may end up impacting the narrative direction of The Batman‘s next chapter, depending on how the timeline works out between the big and small screens.

One top-secret guest star would appear to be laying the groundwork for a confrontation we all knew was coming, but at the end of the day, it’s always refreshing when such a high-profile property at least attempts to maintain some degree of secrecy as it moves forward, even if fans want to see more from the world of The Batman as soon as possible.