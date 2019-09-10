The Rock Says He Wants To Be Involved In Upcoming UFC 244 Fight

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows a thing or two when it comes to brawling. The superstar was a WWE wrestler before making his very lucrative transition into acting. Fighting will still always be in his blood though, which is why he became so excited when he heard about the upcoming UFC 244 pay-per-view bout at Madison Square Garden.

Nate Diaz is set to square off against Jorge Masvidal in one of the most highly-anticipated matches this year and upon hearing the announcement, Johnson took to social media to let both fighters know that he’s going to do everything in his power to be in attendance that night.

Masvidal then tweeted to the actor, saying: “.@TheRock I’m telling @danawhite i want you to put it around my waist 305 all day.” Following that, the Hobbs & Shaw star responded as so:

“Doing all I can to make this fight. If I can and you win, I’ll put the belt around your waist at MSG – consider it done. Already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most electrifying fights in @ufc history. Can’t wait.”

The face-off will be for a special one-and-done for the BMF Championship. Diaz has basically been the Dwayne Johnson of the UFC by continuing to make money for the company every time he fights. His two pay-per-view brawls with Conor McGregor back in 2016 both wound up surpassing 1.5 million buys, making him one of the most profitable stars in the sport. The 34-year-old is fresh off a win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 as well and is now looking to continue that reign of dominance with another win over his next opponent.

Masvidal, on the other hand, has only recently become a big draw for the company. The fighter has been with UFC since 2013, but saw his stock shoot up during the build up to his match with Ben Askren at UFC 239. Masvidal made his mark in the Octagon by recording the fastest KO in the league’s history when he knocked out his opponent in just five seconds with a flying knee. The highlight-reel victory improved his professional MMA record to 34-13 and started to turn him into a household name.

UFC 244 will take place on November 2nd and with any luck, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will find a way to make an appearance.