Rocket And Groot Reportedly Have Legit Roles In Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios announced yesterday that Chris Pratt had joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, which seemed like a strange thing to confirm when anyone that’s been following the God of Thunder’s fourth solo outing was already well aware of that fact after Vin Diesel revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy would appear in the movie eight months ago.

The timing is also odd because the Jurassic World star is currently facing accusations of being the worst Chris in Hollywood after being subjected to a massive wave of online backlash by not taking part in a political fundraiser alongside some other Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni, forcing several of Pratt’s past and present co-stars to leap to his defense.

Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor and the Guardians continuing their unlikely alliance and jetting off into outer space together, but perhaps Marvel made the announcement to make it clear that Star-Lord will have a full-blown supporting role in Love and Thunder and won’t just show up in a cameo to drop the title hero off in New Asgard before heading on his way.

Following the reveal, insider Grace Randolph went on to claim that Rocket and Groot will also have legit roles in Taika Waititi’s upcoming sequel, which makes sense when Rabbit and Tree were among Thor’s closest allies across the Infinity War and Endgame double header.

I hear the whole #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy crew will be in #ThorLoveAndThunder not just #ChrisPratt But he, #RocketRaccoon & #Groot have legit roles! makes sense – Thor did go off w/ them at the end of #AvengersEndgame plus w/ GotG3 delayed, keeps them in the loop!#Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/lDLjYjxYkH — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 13, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won’t be arriving for a long time yet as James Gunn remains occupied in the DCEU, and giving the intergalactic band of misfits something substantial to do in Thor: Love and Thunder will at least keep them busy until their next cosmic adventure officially enters development.