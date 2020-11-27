Rogue One Trends As Fans Show Their Love For The Star Wars Spinoff

When it was first announced that Disney and Lucasfilm were planning on releasing a new Star Wars movie on an annual basis, alternating between the main installments and Anthology entries, there was some skepticism from the fanbase. Many people thought the studio would be more focused on the commercial side of things than the creative merits of the projects themselves, and new blockbusters set in a galaxy far, far away arriving every year would ultimately water down the brand in the long term.

However, a lot of those fears were assuaged when Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theaters in December 2016. Taking a throwaway line of text from A New Hope‘s opening crawl and using it as the basis for an intergalactic heist thriller was an ingenious move, one that instantly set the film in a familiar universe but presented plenty of scope to tell a brand new story.

Although Rogue One faced the typical production problems that have plagued Star Wars throughout the entire Disney era, with director Gareth Edwards essentially being locked out of post-production as Tony Gilroy took the helm, it was still a massive success at the box office after raking in over a billion dollars.

In fact, over the last four years, a number of Star Wars fans have come to appreciate it as perhaps the finest installment in the entire franchise, lavishing it with praise. Now, the movie is once again trending for that very reason, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Rogue One is trending because it’s the best Star Wars film pic.twitter.com/7iTAINhFIK — Sarah Pettus (@pettus89) November 26, 2020

How people dislike Rogue One is beyond my comprehension. https://t.co/480hUnGdpx — TalkingWithMyHans (@TalkWithMyHans_) November 26, 2020

actually it’s called Thanksgiving because it’s the day we give thanks for Rogue One — Jim does a Star War (@ObsKenobs) November 26, 2020

Rogue One is the best Disney-Era Star Wars film and it's not close. pic.twitter.com/3DuTHIvINe — BLH (@BLH1999) November 26, 2020

Rogue One trending as it should…I wish I could watch this scene for the first time again cause I was in awe pic.twitter.com/oJhuZwHKIe — Nigella's leopard print knifeˣ⁷ | pure era (@baoofwao) November 26, 2020

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Gallery 1 of 77

Click to skip























































































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Rogue One was absolutely better than Rise of Skywalker. And the rest of the films tbh. — Abolish "Incrementalism" in Politics (@AghastFurious) November 26, 2020

Me when I hear that Rogue One is trending: pic.twitter.com/JirnaidLTn — Noor-Hal (@noorhal) November 26, 2020

Rogue One is trending, so just want to give thanks to a movie that came at the right moment to give me hope in a truly dark place. Stories have power, y’all! pic.twitter.com/vN5ZberOIv — Fleming Beaver (@flemsace) November 26, 2020

The Vader Scene from Rogue One is the Greatest Vader scene ever on film pic.twitter.com/y6m3dKCJIF — Ziggy (@mrjafri) November 26, 2020

society if y’all realized that rogue one is the best star wars film ever made pic.twitter.com/hfm2KYOGhw — castiel is a socialist (@castieIsgf) November 26, 2020

The Anthology experiment may have died a death when Solo tanked at the box office, but Rogue One fans will get to revisit the world when the prequel to a prequel Cassian Andor show eventually makes its way into production and onto Disney Plus.