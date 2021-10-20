Rotten Tomatoes Disables User Ratings After Fauci Doc Gets Review-Bombed

In many cases, critics and audiences don’t see eye-to-eye. The Rotten Tomatoes scores of countless movies reflect that, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage standing out as one notable example. Not all projects are designed with critical acclaim in mind, but sometimes review-bombing becomes so obvious that people need to step in.

The documentary Fauci was released last month by National Geographic, telling the story of the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, who became the public face of the fight against COVID-19, often finding himself at odds with Home Alone 2 star Donald Trump for good measure.

The doc has been well-received, with 39 critics deeming it worthy of a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score. However, in what definitely isn’t a coordinated trolling attack, over 500 users have seen it wind up with a 2% audience score. As per WorldofReel, Rotten Tomatoes have stepped in to temporarily disable the general public weighing in with their opinions, which the aggregation site doesn’t do very often.

As you may be aware, there’s more than a hint of political and sociopolitical division in the States at the moment, and we’ve now reached a stage where Rotten Tomatoes have had to actively move to prevent folks from leaving negative reviews for a harmless documentary the vast majority of them almost certainly haven’t seen.