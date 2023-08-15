Rumored ‘Deadpool 3’ cameo star Taron Egerton is now getting attached to Disney’s ‘Hercules’ remake

The rumored Hercules remake is already on its way to becoming one of the most star-studded live-action releases yet, and it hasn’t even been confirmed.

With a packed schedule for Disney’s upcoming (and perhaps unasked for) live-action adaptations, speculation is already running wild regarding who might be cast as Zeus’ half-god, half-human child. According to various sources, Taron Egerton is being considered to portray the iconic Hercules and interestingly, these rumors coincide with the news that Egerton is among the celebrity names rumored to make star-studded cameos in the upcoming Deadpool 3. If true, the future is looking promising for the Kingsman actor.

Taron Egerton is being eyed for the role of Hercules in Disney’s live-action #Hercules film



(@RPK_NEWS1) pic.twitter.com/Akzq9tEjPd — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) August 14, 2023

Although nothing is yet confirmed, if all the rumors surfacing prove any veracity to them, Egerton would allegedly be acting alongside Ariana Grande, who seems to be also considered to become the next Megara on the live-action remake of Hercules. The singer, who had to halt her activities in Wicked due to the SAG strike involving actors and writers in Hollywood, is allegedly becoming a runner-up to play the Hercules love interest, and her previous rendition of “I won’t say I’m in Love,” would surely make her the perfect candidate.

At the moment, neither Grande nor Egerton has been confirmed for Hercules. For Deadpool 3, however, Egerton is expected to join the small list of 17 actors and musicians on tap to participate in the film’s cavalcade of cameos. Albeit the list appears to be a tad bit too long and too promising, Egerton has long been one of the many names requested by fans to partake in the extended Marvel franchise.

If any of this is true, we can expect to see a lot more of Egerton in the future.