Rumored Wolverine Vs. Hulk Movie May Include Immortal Hulk

The Hulk’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pretty unclear right now. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, fans have struggled to figure out a clear path forward for the Green Goliath, as his arc seemed to have come full circle by the time the credits had rolled.

Still, despite that, we all know that Mark Ruffalo isn’t finished with the franchise just yet. In fact, we imagine that Bruce Banner and his angry alter-ego will have some sort of role to play in the upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk. Especially since Ruffalo took to social media recently to welcome his fellow Gamma-powered hero into the franchise. But what about his next big screen adventure? Where and when can we expect to see the Hulk next in terms of MCU movies?

Well, earlier this week, we caught wind of rumors which pointed to Marvel planning a Wolverine vs. Hulk film. And while that indeed remains very much a rumor for now, some new information has surfaced which sheds a bit more light on what might be coming our way.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to Cosmic Book News, the film will see Hulk being sent to Canada to retrieve Weapon X (Wolverine). When he gets there, though, he runs into Alpha Flight, who are also looking for Logan. Furthermore, it’s said that the movie will draw from the beloved Immortal Hulk comics, which present a much darker and more mature take on the hero that’s got a heavy horror slant to it as well.

As mentioned above, though, there’s been no official word on this project actually happening just yet, but we still wouldn’t rule it out. After all, Wolverine vs. Hulk is probably the most epic showdown in Marvel Comics history, having been retold numerous times already. This film could also be an easy way to introduce Wolvie that’s unique and different from what we’ve already seen.

But perhaps most importantly, a Wolverine vs. Hulk movie would give Marvel the perfect reason to ditch the Professor Hulk persona. Which we already know not many fans dug in Avengers: Endgame.