There might be major spoilers ahead for The Marvels, depending entirely on if the rumor is true.

Despite being the sequel to a certifiable smash hit and box office sensation that devoured over $1.1 billion at the box office, it would be an understatement of superhero-sized proportions to say the hype levels for The Marvels greatly vary depending entirely on who you ask.

While there’s plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters out there who’ve already bought their tickets to see Brie Larson’s return on opening night, there’s just as many laughing maniacally at reports Nia DaCosta’s follow-up to Captain Marvel is going to fall more than 50 percent short of its predecessor at the box office.

Blasted for being too cheap and then criticized equally when it turned out to be eye-wateringly expensive, the most recent assault on The Marvels came when the review embargo being held until the day before release led to unfounded accusations it was because the studio doesn’t want anyone to find out it sucks.

Spoilers were always the more obvious reason, but whispers of a multiverse-shattering cameo in the post-credits has opened the doors to both sides of the argument yet again, after the haters were called out for suddenly being excited for the movie based entirely on speculative nostalgia bait.

I’m sorry, but taking interest in The Marvels just because of a RUMORED cameo is completely disrespectful to the three leading ladies. pic.twitter.com/DPVl9EYNeo — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 26, 2023

incredibly unserious how ppl on here were trying to say the marvels was a flop confirmed bc of the late review embargo but now that it’s revealed to have been bc of a cameo they’re all over the moon lmao — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) October 26, 2023

Come on… The overall phase 4 of Marvel has been a failure but a Beast cameo in the end credits of the Marvels is going to tie everything together and make it better? pic.twitter.com/sas5amibod — ultrapurwater (@ultrapurwater) October 26, 2023

oh so now everyone’s excited for the marvels because there’s a cameo in the credit scenes… okay pic.twitter.com/frksZ6zCSQ — x (@sinsnexus) October 26, 2023

The Marvels is turning into the Black Adam of 2023. Low tracking & a last ditch effort to sell the movie on the back of an “exciting cameo in a post credit scene filmed one month before release”



Disaster incoming https://t.co/aEdzyTHxCn — ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_MIK3) October 26, 2023

Someone who was the perfect casting for a certain role and never got his chance to do justice with it cuz they wasted him on a shitty movie is coming back. That's all I'm gonna say — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 25, 2023

It would be hugely ironic if the scuttlebutt turned out to be right on the money considering that Kelsey Grammer’s Beast hasn’t even been one of the 18 guest stars linked to Deadpool 3, but it’s only a couple of weeks until we find out for sure.