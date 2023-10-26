There might be major spoilers ahead for The Marvels, depending entirely on if the rumor is true.
Despite being the sequel to a certifiable smash hit and box office sensation that devoured over $1.1 billion at the box office, it would be an understatement of superhero-sized proportions to say the hype levels for The Marvels greatly vary depending entirely on who you ask.
While there’s plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters out there who’ve already bought their tickets to see Brie Larson’s return on opening night, there’s just as many laughing maniacally at reports Nia DaCosta’s follow-up to Captain Marvel is going to fall more than 50 percent short of its predecessor at the box office.
Blasted for being too cheap and then criticized equally when it turned out to be eye-wateringly expensive, the most recent assault on The Marvels came when the review embargo being held until the day before release led to unfounded accusations it was because the studio doesn’t want anyone to find out it sucks.
Spoilers were always the more obvious reason, but whispers of a multiverse-shattering cameo in the post-credits has opened the doors to both sides of the argument yet again, after the haters were called out for suddenly being excited for the movie based entirely on speculative nostalgia bait.
It would be hugely ironic if the scuttlebutt turned out to be right on the money considering that Kelsey Grammer’s Beast hasn’t even been one of the 18 guest stars linked to Deadpool 3, but it’s only a couple of weeks until we find out for sure.