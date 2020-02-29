The New Mutants Rating And Runtime Confirmed

In just over a month, The New Mutants will finally hit theaters and now fans have a better idea of what they’re in for when they get to see the movie, as the runtime and rating of the motion picture have been revealed.

It has been a long, strange trip for the X-Men spinoff that’s seen numerous delays and reshoots, leaving many to believe the film would never see the light of day. The affair was being touted as a horror pic and it was unclear if it’d fit into Disney’s family-friendly brand, now that the property belongs to them after the Fox deal. But the House of Mouse saw fit to give The New Mutants a release date and now we know how old you have to be to see the flick on your own as well as how long the whole ordeal will be.

According to a new AMC listing, The New Mutants has earned a PG-13 rating as opposed to an R, which many believed was a possibility. The listing also provides the runtime, which reveals that the comic book flick will be on the shorter side. With a length of 1 hour and 39 minutes, the movie is shortest out of all the entries in the X-Men franchise. Right now, that honor is held by both X-Men and X-Men: The Last Stand at 1 hour and 44 minutes each.

New Photos For The New Mutants Gives A New Look At The Troubled Teens 1 of 3

Despite the kid-friendly rating though, The New Mutants will still go heavy on the horror. The Josh Boone-directed film was inspired by Wes Craven movies, after all, and even pays homage to Nightmare on Elm Street 3. This bold new direction for a superhero pic may just work out, too, as fans went crazy over the terrifying trailer. It’s still unclear if the spinoff will exist in the MCU or be a standalone affair, but if it’s successful enough, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige may consider adding the team to the MCU’s roster.

In any case, the reasonable runtime and PG-13 rating will definitely assist the film’s endeavor for success and between its compelling premise and an all-star cast featuring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton, fans would be wise to not miss The New Mutants when it finally arrives in theaters on April 3rd, 2020.