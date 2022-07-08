Russell Crowe’s Zeus already splitting opinion right down the middle

Now that Thor: Love and Thunder is finally playing in theaters, the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is guaranteed to take over the cultural conversation and dominate the social media discourse for the foreseeable future.

Reviews haven’t been overly enthusiastic, which is disappointing for those who were expecting Chris Hemsworth’s solo outing to deliver on the expectations placed upon it by the fantastic Ragnarok, and there are already a myriad of differing opinions being tossed around online as fans debate, dissect, and discuss the Odison’s fourth standalone blockbuster.

As soon as the first trailer dropped, it was clear that Russell Crowe’s Zeus was going to be a potential point of contention, especially when his… questionable… accent was unveiled. To the shock of nobody, then, the orgy-loving don of Omnipotent City has been splitting opinion straight down the middle.

hard to pick a "worst" moment from Thor: Love and Thunder because the bar is so low, but I think I'd choose the scene where Russell Crowe puts on a Greek accent to play Zeus, implicitly emasculated because he's fat and wears a skirt. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) July 7, 2022

One of the biggest stand outs to me was Russell Crowe's Zeus!



What an absolute legend ⚡ pic.twitter.com/55ivR1DbF6 — Pｪssmaker™ (@Massive_Peace) July 6, 2022

Am I the only one who thinks "Thor: Love and Thunder" just had TOO MANY jokes? Yes, it's entertaining, but a lot of the humor was pointless



We all know Russell Crowe from "Gladiator." He plays Zeus in this movie so it would seem perfect. Now watch how the movie ridiculed Zeus — rockradar 🏳 (@radarBlips) July 8, 2022

Almost forgot to mention Russell Crowe as Zeus. Very fun to see other gods outside of Norse mythology, especially this campy Zeus. It’ll be very interesting to see what implications he and/or others may have going forward/the fallout. Accurate depiction, interesting accent tho. pic.twitter.com/4ZA2MNBipb — manav 🃏🕸 (@manavsid07) July 8, 2022

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Gallery 2 1 of 14

Click to skip

























Click to zoom

" … Russell Crowe playing Zeus as an amalgam of Hulk Hogan and Con the Fruiterer" https://t.co/vACc3IUnZa — Philip Matthews (@secondzeit) July 6, 2022

Russell Crowe’s Zeus accent is worth the price of admission alone — QQ (@HeylKatme) July 8, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder has the most glorious accent from Russell Crowe as Zeus since Robin Hood. It is a thing of beauty and we are not worthy. — Heather Wallace (@burntcopper) July 7, 2022

Whoever “helped” Russell Crowe with his Zeus accent needs to get fired! Wtf kind of jacked up Transylvanian Super Mario bullshit was that??? @MarvelStudios hire me!! — Athina Doutis (@greek_tornado) July 7, 2022

Not to go into spoiler territory, but with Moon Knight, Eternals, and now Love and Thunder dabbling in deities, Celestials, and other cosmic beings, you get the distinct impression that the pantheon of the gods is set to become an integral part of the mythology moving forward.

That means Crowe’s House of Gucci accent could be the template by which any future characters rooted in Greek lore adhere to, which is guaranteed to cause concern and excitement in equal measure. On the plus side, Crowe is clearly having an absolute blast in Thor: Love and Thunder, so much so that he’d double-dipping into the Marvel universe by appearing in next year’s Kraven the Hunter, too.