The Russo Brothers have given the world a number of Marvel movies, had a misfire with Cherry, and have The Gray Man coming out next month. They’re showing no signs of slowing down as the pair now says their next work titled The Electric State starts up soon.

Collider reported that the film will begin shooting in Atlanta this October. It’s based on an illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, which began its life on Kickstarter and follows a runaway teenage girl and her robot through an alternate 1997 United States of America where society is in decline.

While past reports suggested Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown was set as the lead, the brothers took the time to deny this in their discussion about starting with Collider, “We’ve got to wait a beat before we can talk about cast.”

Anthony Russo did offer that the duo is “working with some old friends” on the project, which could include anyone who was in the Avengers movies Infinity War and Endgame.

The Electric State does not have a release date as of this story being filed. The next project for the Russo’s is Extraction 2 next year, where Joe is writing the script while serving as an executive producer for the Chris Hemsworth-helmed series alongside Anthony. Their television projects include the upcoming Citadel and From on Epix, which recently was renewed for a second season, too.