Russo Brothers Tease A Closer Look At Tom Holland’s Cherry

The Russo brothers may have directed more movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe than anybody else, with their four efforts including the franchise’s two biggest-ever box office hits and the single highest-grossing movie ever made, but the jury is still out on whether the siblings are great filmmakers in their own right or if they simply mastered the MCU’s established in-house style.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier and sequel Civil War, along with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, are all hugely enjoyable blockbusters, but they don’t boast any of the visual or stylistic flourishes that auteurs like James Gunn, Ryan Coogler and Taika Waititi brought to their respective installments.

In fact, it’s been nearly fifteen years since the Russos directed a movie that didn’t feature any superheroes, and that was poorly-reviewed comedy You, Me and Dupree. Joe and Anthony will be venturing into familiar territory in the near future, too, having recently signed on to direct Netflix’s $200 million spy thriller The Gray Man, but before that they’ll be tackling something completely different.

Literary adaptation Cherry was set to be released in theaters this year, but finds itself in limbo as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. A trailer is widely expected to arrive soon, and the Russos have now teased a closer look at the project with a new post-production image, which you can check out below.

Tom Holland is playing firmly against type in the lead role as a former Army medic with PTSD who turns to bank robbery in order to fund his opioid addiction, and the directors have already claimed that his performance could make him a serious awards seasons contender. With shooting having wrapped in January, Cherry can’t be too far away from completion and Netflix are rumored to be interested in picking it up. As such, we could end up seeing the movie before 2020 is out.