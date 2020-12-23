The Internet’s Roasting Tom Holland’s New Movie For Its Terrible Poster

2020 was a mixed year for Tom Holland, one that saw him lend his voice to the awful box office disaster Dolittle, before he redeemed himself with his second vocal performance in the space of a few months, although Pixar’s Onward also suffered from poor financial returns. But at least that time the Coronavirus pandemic was to blame rather than the fact that the movie sucks, which was most definitely the case with Dolittle.

The 24 year-old then delivered the best work of his young career in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time, receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike, but his 2021 is shaping up to be even bigger. Of course, that’s if you ignore the troubled YA adaptation Chaos Walking, which has been left sitting on the shelf for months.

As well as mega budget blockbusters Uncharted and Spider-Man 3, Holland also takes top billing in semi-biographical thriller Cherry, which marks the first directorial effort from the Russo brothers since they departed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in spectacular style thanks to Avengers: Endgame. The siblings have already touted their leading man for awards season glory, but based on the terrible poster that you can see below, a lot of people might not be able to tell what the title of the movie even is. And the internet is having a field day with it.

only thing worse is the plot pic.twitter.com/3GZe1bI34S — mikes barnes (@mikesbarnes) December 23, 2020

That's a 5 minute photoshop job. — Pamela Ingold 🇨🇦🎥🎬 (@PamelaIngold) December 23, 2020

It's a shame Apple is so bad at marketing because their content is actually terrific — Noah Gittell (@noahgittell) December 23, 2020

legitimately asking: what is the title of this movie? — nick nightingale (@greffistaf) December 23, 2020

This is an appallingly bad poster, good lord pic.twitter.com/YYAss1Ot0W — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) December 23, 2020

Y'know, if I had to go to Tom Holland's imdb to figure out the title of this movie – and I'm still unsure – what's the point of a movie poster in the first place? https://t.co/Os0HFdNZs6 — Mallory Yu (@mallory_yu) December 23, 2020

New poster for the new movie #Cherry and oh my goodness i feel like it’s really bad, right? like i can’t even make out the word Cherry, THE NAME OF THE ACTUAL MOVIE! pic.twitter.com/hDkGOY5F28 — Final Take Podcast (@FinalTakePod) December 23, 2020

One the one hand this is absolutely atrocious, on the other hand we would likely not be talking about this movie were this poster not so absolutely atrocious. — Max Hurwitz (@xhurwitz) December 23, 2020

i’m no prescriptivist, but there is no way that says CHERRY pic.twitter.com/bli4qlyLHf — A Mara Without Organs (@Neuromanti_) December 23, 2020

love how it still reads as "CHERK" even when you squish it down (though, excuse the dirty edit being done here) pic.twitter.com/yVmefZViQG — avie (@coryoon) December 23, 2020

someone sent in a final_FINAL.psd version instead of final_FINAL2.psd — Ewa Ferdynus (@EwaFerdynus) December 23, 2020

Making it so that your potential audience can't even figure out what the film is called is some top-notch marketing. — Dr Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) December 23, 2020

What are you talking about!? I can't *wait* to see…Cherk? — Three French Bens (@stephens_ben) December 23, 2020

The biopic we all need right now. pic.twitter.com/QeQ8zqbFtR — ᴊᴀʏɴᴇᴇʟ ʀᴀᴍᴊᴇᴇ 🦸‍♀️🇳🇭🇸🦸‍♂️ (@jramjee) December 23, 2020

can't stop laughing that nobody in the comments can even figure out the title lmao — Jacob's Ladder is a Christmas Movie (@sexyfacts4u) December 23, 2020

Clearly, AppleTV+ are setting up Cherry as a serious awards contender in many of the major categories, and if screeners are being primed to get sent out, that means we surely can’t be too far away from the first full-length trailer, especially when the movie is set to debut in theaters on February 26th before heading to Apple’s in-house platform two weeks later. And despite the strange poster, it’s certainly shaping up to be a must-see.