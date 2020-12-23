Home / movies

The Internet’s Roasting Tom Holland’s New Movie For Its Terrible Poster

2020 was a mixed year for Tom Holland, one that saw him lend his voice to the awful box office disaster Dolittle, before he redeemed himself with his second vocal performance in the space of a few months, although Pixar’s Onward also suffered from poor financial returns. But at least that time the Coronavirus pandemic was to blame rather than the fact that the movie sucks, which was most definitely the case with Dolittle.

The 24 year-old then delivered the best work of his young career in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time, receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike, but his 2021 is shaping up to be even bigger. Of course, that’s if you ignore the troubled YA adaptation Chaos Walking, which has been left sitting on the shelf for months.

As well as mega budget blockbusters Uncharted and Spider-Man 3, Holland also takes top billing in semi-biographical thriller Cherry, which marks the first directorial effort from the Russo brothers since they departed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in spectacular style thanks to Avengers: Endgame. The siblings have already touted their leading man for awards season glory, but based on the terrible poster that you can see below, a lot of people might not be able to tell what the title of the movie even is. And the internet is having a field day with it.

Clearly, AppleTV+ are setting up Cherry as a serious awards contender in many of the major categories, and if screeners are being primed to get sent out, that means we surely can’t be too far away from the first full-length trailer, especially when the movie is set to debut in theaters on February 26th before heading to Apple’s in-house platform two weeks later. And despite the strange poster, it’s certainly shaping up to be a must-see.

