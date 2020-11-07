Ryan Reynolds Now Only Has 1 Movie Releasing This Year

Ryan Reynolds was so determined that Free Guy hit theaters this year he even released a trailer poking fun at the fact that almost every other major release had been yanked from the schedule, only for Disney to then pull the former Fox project themselves. Given that the video game inspired blockbuster clearly came armed with a massive budget, it was hardly surprising that the Mouse House ended up delaying it indefinitely to a time where a high concept and action-packed family film could maximize its box office potential.

Death on the Nile was also quietly shelved indefinitely, which was wasn’t a shock either when Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express was one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2017 that raked in over $350 million globally. That leaves Wonder Woman 1984 and Monster Hunter as the only high profile titles left in December, and there’s just one marquee release scheduled for this month and that also coincidentally happens to star Ryan Reynolds.

The Croods: A New Age arrives in a couple of weeks, unless of course DreamWorks get cold feet on dropping a movie that they’d once canceled altogether into a marketplace that hasn’t made any money for eight months. The number one movie at the domestic box office last week was low budget horror Come Play, which topped the charts with a paltry $3.1 million.

Those are hardly the ideal conditions to unleash an animated epic that’s rumored to cost upwards of $150 million, and based on recent events there’s every chance that The Croods: A New Age and Wonder Woman 1984 could yet be delayed into 2021, although Monster Hunter at least appears adamant to arrive before the end of the year having just debuted a new poster to drum up hype for the Chinese release.