Ryan Reynolds Is Loving The New Quiet Place Part II Trailer

When full-time rustler and some-time actor Ryan Reynolds isn’t busy rustling or actoring, he likes to keep his fingers on the pulse of the hottest new horror movie gossip. OK, one horror movie specifically (but who knows if it’ll blossom into a hobby?).

January 1st saw John Krasinski share a trailer for A Quiet Place Part II and Reynolds has counted himself a fan. Responding to the new preview on Twitter, the Deadpool star made it known that he’s veritably buzzed for the sequel, saying:

This looks SO GOOD.

Indeed it does. 15.3 million @VancityReynolds followers have received the message, too, and if Krasinski isn’t paying Reynolds for this endorsement, he should. In fact, like Reynolds, I too should get paid for writing an admittedly un-authorized press release. No, actually, I probably won’t be able to command the same kind of fee. Market forces screwing over the printed word again. Ugh.

But I digress. A Quiet Place Part II will see Emily Blunt return as Evelyn Abbott, along with new additions Cillian Murphy and Djimon Honsou in supporting roles. And you can see them all in action when the film makes its US debut on March 20th, 2020 (neat).

The previous movie was a massive success critically and commercially, as 95% of reviewers who watched it said “turn the sound down because we love A Quiet Place,” while it grossed roughly 17 times its stated production budget. Someone somewhere got a surprising return on their investment and no doubt that someone will be hoping for the same in A Quiet Place Part II.

But tell us, what are you hoping to see from the upcoming sequel? Take to the comments section down below and sound off.