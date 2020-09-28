Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy Reportedly Has A Surprise Cameo In It

At this point, it’s hard to tell whether the upcoming film Free Guy will be an instant classic or an absolute dumpster fire, but one thing’s definitely for sure: the movie isn’t short on star power. The cast of the action comedy is jam-packed with hot talent like Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Joe Keery, among others. Still, that doesn’t mean the flick can’t benefit from even more big names popping up.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Reynolds had a secret role in Hobbs & Shaw and Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in The Flash, both of which were correct – Channing Tatum is scheduled to make a surprise cameo at some point during the film. The details of his role are still currently under wraps, but we’re told that – according to early test screenings, at least – the 40-year-old heartthrob will appear onscreen.

Hopefully this will just be one of many unexpected celebrities who show face during the pic. Who knows, maybe Hugh Jackman’s prank on Reynolds earlier this year is actually a sly indication that he’ll be a part of the production as well? Fingers crossed!

New Images Released From Ryan Reynolds' Upcoming Action Comedy Free Guy 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those unfamiliar, Free Guy is set to tell the story of an NPC bank teller who, due to a code change by two rebellious programmers, gains self-awareness. Once he realizes what’s going on all around him, the titular character rushes to save the game from extinction before the developers have a chance to pull the plug.

Reynolds has already stated that this is his favorite movie that he’s ever made, which certainly bodes well for audiences. And while he could just be saying that to promote the pic, it’s definitely interesting that the actor claims he would choose this one over any other in his stellar filmography.

But tell us, are you excited for Tatum’s cameo in Free Guy, or does it not change your opinion of the movie at all? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know what you think!