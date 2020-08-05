Some of the chatter surrounding the Justice League Snyder Cut has been pretty wild, but the most surprising rumor has to be that Ryan Reynolds could return as Green Lantern in the director’s cut of the DC team-up flick. What’s even stranger is that Reynolds has been feeding the rumors himself, with various tongue-in-cheek posts on social media. But what would it actually look like if Hal Jordan did drop by to help out the League in the movie?

Well, prolific digital artist BossLogic has come up with this epic fan poster which imagines Reynolds’ Emerald Knight facing off against Darkseid himself in Justice League. The uber-cool artwork sees a tiny Lantern using his Power Ring to fight an enormous, oversized ruler of Apokolips, and you can check it out for yourself below.

Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern Faces Darkseid In Justice League Snyder Cut Fan Art

In response to a story going around that he could be playing Hawkman in Black Adam, Reynolds took to Twitter to dismiss it, but he did say that he would “love” to appear in Snyder’s Justice League. Then, just yesterday he shared “the Reynolds Cut” of 2011’s Green Lantern, a hilarious shortened, altered version of his DC debut that featured a crossover with the League.

Reynolds has always been happy to joke about the failure of Green Lantern, but could this lead to an actual return as Jordan? Well, he first appeared as Wade Wilson in a terrible X-Men movie before redeeming himself, so it’s not out of the question that he could do the same with his DC role, too.

It’s possible that the Canadian star has secretly signed up to return for a brief cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and it’ll be announced later this month at DC’s FanDome event. Or maybe Reynolds is just trolling us? For now, we’ll have to wait and see.