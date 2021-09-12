Ryan Reynolds Guesses The MCU’s Upcoming Mystery Movies

As things stand, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the furthest away project from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that’s got a locked in release date. Once Star-Lord and the gang return to our screens exactly seven years to the day after Vol. 2, the franchise has another septet of blockbusters staked out on the calendar, we just don’t know which ones go where.

Since Marvel Studios made the announcement that another four spots on the schedule had been taken, the internet has been gripped by fervent speculation as to what projects could end up filling them. Four of them will almost definitely be snagged by Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four reboot, Mahershala Ali and Bassam Tariq’s Blade, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America 4 and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3.

As for what comes after that? Nobody knows for sure, but ComicBook’s Brandon Davis recently put forth his own guesses, only for Reynolds to jump in and offer some suggestions of his own, even if the star was hardly being serious in his deductions.

My guesses:



– Fantastic 1

– Gin Genie

– Weekend at Blind Al’s

– Fantastic 2

– Nick Fury Road

– Fantastic 3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 10, 2021

Unless Marvel are planning some huge surprises, then we’ll be getting at least one or two sequels occupying the release date vacancies, whether it be the next outing for Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi or otherwise. Kevin Feige hinted that we won’t be getting an Avengers epic in Phase Four, so a crossover might not be on the cards, although you can never truly rule anything out when it comes to the MCU.