Ryan Reynolds gushes that having Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ is ‘beyond his wildest dreams’

A full 15 years after X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Logan will finally share the screen in a movie that (hopefully) doesn’t suck when Deadpool 3 comes to theaters in November 2024.

It felt as though we’d never get to see the famed frenemies suit up and stand side-by-side in a comic book blockbuster, never mind one hailing from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fate has dictated that some things are simply meant to be. In this case, it was Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Reynolds’ desire to give the fans exactly what they want, and Jackman’s itch to dive into the MCU that he couldn’t quite seem to scratch.

Thankfully, the pieces have now fallen into place, and the serendipity even extends to Jackman’s Real Steel and Reynolds’ Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy calling the shots, even if he’s effectively the third wheel in the bromance. Speaking to Variety, the leading man and producer could barely contain himself when reflecting on Deadpool 3 doing the unthinkable and ending Wolverine’s self-imposed exile.

“Oh my god, I’m thrilled. It’s like old home week. To get to be on set with one of my closest friends each and every day is a dream come true. But to do it with these two iconic characters side by side, that’s beyond our wildest dreams. It wasn’t possible then. For this to be happening now is pretty damn exciting.”

Cameras are expecting to begin rolling early next year, and you can bet security is going to be tight in order to prevent any grainy set photos or videos making their way online. Based on Marvel’s recent problems with leaks, though, we wouldn’t be surprised if we get our first look at Jackman’s hotly-anticipated comeback on day one.