‘Deadpool 3’ director Shawn Levy reminds you that it’s not just the Ryan and Hugh show

The Internet shook yesterday with the news that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine in the next Deadpool movie. Not to be outdone, someone else involved with the movie wants to remind you he’s also here.

On Wednesday, the acclaimed director Shawn Levy sent out a series of tweets that said he’s known about the movie for weeks and to remind people that he’s going to play a part in the proceedings as well.

First, he thanked the hit show Stranger Things for teaching him to not say anything about the big news.

I want to take minute to thank #StrangerThings for training me to keep my big mouth shut. This news has been burning a hole in my lips for weeks now🙃⚔️ — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) September 27, 2022

“I want to take minute to thank #StrangerThings for training me to keep my big mouth shut. This news has been burning a hole in my lips for weeks now,” he tweeted on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he revealed that he was also a part of the deal, tweeting out a picture of himself with DeadPool star Ryan Reynolds and Jackman.

Too bad this gig is gonna be such a drag…⚔️ pic.twitter.com/zHa8yEEmW1 — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) September 28, 2022



“Too bad this gig is gonna be such a drag,” he said in the caption. This marks the third time Levy will work with Reynolds in as many years. He directed the star in the runaway hit Free Guy as well as The Adam Project.

Levy is also an executive producer on Stranger Things and has directed a couple episodes every season so far. As for his relationship with Jackman, Levy directed the star in a cameo in Night at the Museum where Jackman played himself and did a Wolverine impression. Jackman’s director in Logan chimed in with some fun news as well.

The news also left fans with one burning question: Didn’t Jackman’s Wolverine die? Reynolds posted a video on Wednesday explaining that this movie happens before that one on the timeline.

“Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that,” he said.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

We’ll let you know when we get a release date for the film.