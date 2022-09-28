Who is playing Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’? Wolverine actor explained

For a while now Deadpool 3 has been something of a mystery. After Disney bought 20th Century Fox and Marvel regained the rights to all the X-Men characters, some fans lost hope for an authentic third Deadpool film. But a Deadpool 3 had been announced a couple of years ago and it was announced that the film would be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Ryan Reynolds returning as Wade Wilson AKA Deadpool.

With the film bringing a definitive mutant into the MCU, there was always speculation as to which, if any, mutants would join Deadpool in his latest film, as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Colossus, Cable, and Domino were all major characters in the previous two films. We finally have some confirmation on one specific mutant — Wolverine is set to debut in the MCU in Deadpool 3. But who will be playing him and how does this affect the wider MCU?

Who is playing Wolverine in the MCU?

Recently Ryan Reynolds took to the internet to announce a few things. In the short video, which you can see above, he announced the release date for Deadpool 3 and gave us a look at the new logo which has three Wolverine claw marks through the Deadpool logo. In the video, Reynolds discusses how he didn’t have many ideas for the new film before asking his friend Hugh Jackman to be in it.

Indeed, Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, which has been given a release date of Sept. 6, 2024. We were not given any other information besides this, but a return for Wolverine was inevitable. After all, he was teased in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law only recently. Hugh Jackman’s return is a welcome surprise, as the actor made us believe that James Mangold’s Logan would be the last time he would play the character.

Hilarious Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Teases Wolverine Crossover 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Hugh Jackman has previously played Wolverine 11 times, counting both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 where he appeared in archive footage. Logan was his last official appearance as the character, and he did die at the end, so it made sense for the character not to come back. It would also be weird for Hugh Jackman to return for Deadpool 3, never to return again. This might very well be how they set up his character’s appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025.

Even if Hugh Jackman only returns for Deadpool 3, fans are definitely excited to see him return as the character. But it will be a while until we see his return, as Deadpool 3 is currently slated to slash into theaters nearly a year from now.