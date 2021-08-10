Ryan Reynolds Has One Condition For Deadpool In The MCU

It’s been three long years since Deadpool 2 and, though it was nice to see him team up with Korg for a reaction video, we still have a long wait until the third film arrives. The House of Mouse is currently pondering how best to bring Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated antihero into the PG-13 MCU, with most assuming he’ll be arriving via multiversal shenanigans.

One factor holding things up is that Reynolds is an extremely busy man: his new movie Free Guy has just been released, he’s starring in Netflix’s Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot later this year, and has Spirited, Everyday Parenting Tips, The Adam Project, and Clue in various stages of production.

But Deadpool is never far from his mind. During a recent interview to promote Free Guy, Reynolds commented on how he wants Disney to treat him:

“As long as Disney’s open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it’s all great.”

Mentioning “wildly divergent” uses of Deadpool is particularly interesting given the MCU’s expansion into alternate universes. Loki introduced the idea of variants of a character spread throughout the multiverse, so perhaps this is a hint that we’re going to see a bunch of alternative Deadpools?

He was also quizzed on whether he’d prefer to make his MCU debut in Deadpool 3 or as a guest spot in another movie. On this his lips were sealed:

“I think both are pretty warranted. I think you’re always gonna zig when everybody’s expecting you to zag when it comes to that character.”

Let’s hope we get some firm news soon, with the Deadpool 3 shoot hopefully taking place in early 2022 for a summer 2023 release. But my fingers are crossed Wade Wilson will appear in one of the MCU movies coming over the next six months. Post-credits scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness anyone?