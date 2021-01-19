Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Dwayne Johnson’s Outfit In Netflix Video

Though the global pandemic has left countries, companies and people in financial ruin, the streaming networks have made out like bandits. With many around the world forced to stay indoors due to the deadly virus on their doorstep, Netflix’s original movies have been snowballing in popularity. Armed with a glut of cash and with COVID-19 not going away anytime soon, they have a whole bunch of cool stuff coming this year and to get the hype train rolling, they’ve released a very exciting trailer introduced by Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The video is peppered with appearances by other A-listers, too, including Amy Adams, Lin-Manual Miranda, Melissa McCarthy, Dave Bautista, Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth, who tease upcoming movies like Thunder Force, Bruised, Tick, Tick… Boom, The Woman in the Window, Escape from Spiderhead and Army of the Dead.

With theaters still not fully open (and judging by the skyrocketing domestic infection and death rates, not likely to for some time), Netflix are set to fill the gap with some truly epic films. I’m particularly excited for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, especially if he can recreate the brutal magic he brought to Dawn of the Dead way back in 2004.

But the trailer is also notable for Reynolds continuing another one of his celebrity feuds. In the introduction, Johnson refers to himself as “Uncle Handsome” and to be fair, he does look damn good in that leather jacket/turtleneck combo. Reynolds is almost forgotten in his majestic wake, though, and has shot back on Twitter by saying he loves movies, “especially those rated T for turtleneck.”

Of course, Ryan Reynolds is no stranger to beefing with his co-stars, but what might fly with Hugh Jackman could be a different kettle of fish with man-mountain Dwayne Johnson, so I’d watch out. We’ll get to see the pair throw down on film fairly soon, too, as Red Notice has completed shooting and is scheduled for a 2021 release.