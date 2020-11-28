Ryan Reynolds’ Mom Takes Hugh Jackman’s Side In Long-Running Feud

The long-running and consistently hilarious feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman took an extremely amusing turn yesterday. During a video spot (see below) for Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee company featuring both actors, the actor said that Reynolds’ was “nobody’s friend,” then confirmed it by introducing his mom, Tammy Reynolds, who concurred that sadly, it’s true.

The Deadpool star looked shocked, asking “how did you get my mom?”, before learning that she’s apparently been staying over at Jackman’s house. Later, Reynolds responded to the video on Twitter, saying simply “let my mom go.” Of course, the Wolverine actor hasn’t really kidnapped Ryan’s mom (it’d probably be a bad idea during COVID-19 anyway), and despite them making hay from their supposed antagonistic relationship, the pair became friends years ago on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Still, both recognize that people love watching them lock horns and have harnessed it for various good causes and to promote their businesses. Over the years, we’ve seen them poking fun at each other’s new movies, throwing jibes about the Sexiest Man Alive award and just generally being ever-present with a cutting comment on their respective social media accounts whenever the other posts something.

At this point, can it really be too long before some enterprising casting director puts the pair in a movie together? After all, fans online have decided that they’d be the perfect candidates to star in a remake of 1997’s Face/Off, which would give them both ample opportunity to mock each other’s acting style and personality.

In the meantime, we’ll have to settle for these very funny ads and their upcoming movies. Ryan Reynolds is next starring in the very entertaining-looking Free Guy, which releases on December 11th. Jackman’s next project, meanwhile, is a little ways away yet, with sci-fi drama Reminiscence in theaters on April 16th, 2021.