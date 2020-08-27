The Internet Wants Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman To Do A Face/Off Remake

John Woo’s Face/Off is an undisputed classic of the action genre, an insane and utterly preposterous high-concept blockbuster that sees Nicolas Cage and John Travolta chew every single piece of scenery in sight, play meta versions of the other’s screen personas and indulge in a whole host of slow-motion gunplay that ranks as Woo’s finest hour in Hollywood by some distance.

The movie was 1990s action cinema at its peak, embracing the advances in visual effects technology without leaning into them too heavily while still delivering countless jaw-dropping set pieces created entirely through good old fashioned practical destruction. There’s literally so much to love about Face/Off that a reboot or remake would be tantamount to sacrilege, but it was announced last year anyway, with Fast and Furious‘ Neal H. Moritz to produce and The Cloverfield Paradox‘s Oren Uziel set to write the script.

Most fans are in agreement that a new version of Face/Off is a terrible idea in every way. But what if it starred Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman? The Wolverine star joked in a recent interview that he would consider the idea on one major condition, but now that fans have caught wind of the prospect, they’re desperate to see it actually happen, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Face/Off remake @VancityReynolds @RealHughJackman would be the greatest thing to ever happen but @TaikaWaititi needs to direct and star in it as well🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/3b3dGOkmTr — Omura Sumitada (@DarthManzu) August 26, 2020

This would be a no brainer for the studio — Dan (@danielkhan5) August 27, 2020

You know what? I wouldn’t mind a Face/Off remake with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. The original is a cinematic masterpiece that a remake wouldn’t tarnish its legacy. — Big Kayak KP (@KPageIsGreat) August 26, 2020

I didn’t even know this was a thing I wanted till just now. — Blade O (@SchefBladeO) August 26, 2020

I didnt realize how much i desperately wanted a Face/off remake until the exact moment i read this. — Nick, Tim, and Randolf's Awesome Podcast for Nerds (@NTRAPodcast) August 26, 2020

This id love to see. — Dawn Bradley (@DawnBradley80) August 26, 2020

I would totally watch that lol. Hugh Jackman for the badguy — Wherearentyou (@wherearentyou) August 26, 2020

👍 — Laura Lyon (@llyon0701) August 27, 2020

Face/Off is one of those movies that would be much better off left alone, but the thought of Reynolds and Jackman tackling the material would be too good to turn down. Not only would the online arch-enemies finally get to collaborate on a feature-length project, but their decade-long running battle would also add another meta layer to the story. Somebody give these guys a big pile of money and make it happen, because based on their social media chemistry alone, this thing could be off the charts.