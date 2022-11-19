Ryan Reynolds holding out hope for a full-blown ‘Deadpool’ Christmas movie one day

Before you bring it up, Ryan Reynolds hasn’t forgotten about Once Upon a Deadpool, the ill-fated PG-13 version of the Merc with a Mouth’s second solo adventure that brought in Fred Savage to provide a self-aware framing device, only to end up tanking at the box office after it turned out that not even a hefty helping of festive cheer could entice paying customers to see a watered-down version of the foul-mouthed mutant.

However, starring opposite Will Ferrell in Yuletide musical Spirited must have stirred up that feeling in the star and producer once again, because not only did Reynolds reveal to The Big Issue that he was once developing a full-blown Deadpool Christmas movie alongside writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick before 20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney, but he’d still love to make it happen.

“I would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie. Four years ago Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made. Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.”

Having already failed once, it would admittedly be a questionable decision to give it the old college try again, but there’s a perfect format staring Marvel right in the face. We’re less than a week away from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, so who’s to say Deadpool couldn’t end up getting the same treatment one day in the future?