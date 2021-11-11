Ryan Reynolds Issues Hilarious Clap Back After The Rock Tries To Roast Him

In anticipation of Netflix’s upcoming action flick Red Notice — starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Gal Gadot — The Rock and Reynolds took to social media Wednesday to have a bit of fun with each other.

Attempting an apparent roast of Reynolds, The Rock shared a photo of a Netflix Billboard marquee that read “Ryan Reynolds uses his mom’s Netflix account.”

The actor and former pro-wrestler then captioned the post, “For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did.”

Ryan then took a more self-deprecating approach to The Rock, proving that sometimes being clever and making one’s self the butt of the joke can be a more effective technique of one-upmanship.

“In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account,” Reynolds responded.

In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account. https://t.co/ckUds2aT0b — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 10, 2021

The ambiguity of the statement only adds to the hilarity, since OnlyFans is a platform known for users paying to view creators’ adult content. It could either mean Reynolds and his mom share an account to view other people in their birthday suits, or perhaps it means they co-host an adult-themed page together. Either way, it’s pretty gross and just the kind of comeback to originate from the Deadpool star.

The story of Red Notice centers around an Interpol agent tracking down the world’s most wanted art thief. The film was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

With a budget of $200 million, it’s been speculated by some as being the film to finally dislodge Extraction as the streaming service’s most-watched original feature ever.

We’ll have to see how it all pans out when Red Notice hits Netflix Friday.