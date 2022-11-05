Ryan Reynolds joins Tumblr in another sign the mass Twitter exodus could be gathering steam

Ever since a certain controversial billionaire completed his takeover of a certain social media site, we’ve been inundated with high-profile figures either claiming they’re going to abandon ship in protest, or walking the walk and actually doing it. In what could be construed as the first sign of what would be a huge move, Ryan Reynolds has officially joined Tumblr.

The A-list actor, producer, gin magnate, soccer team owner, mobile service provider figurehead, and award-winning marketing executive has been active on Twitter for a number of years, often using it as a platform to either shill the many business pies he has his fingers in, or continue furthering his rivalry with longtime frenemy Hugh Jackman.

Deadpool in 'Shang-Chi' concept art 1 of 2

However, in what could be a sign of the times, the 46 year-old has set up shop on the resurgent Tumblr, and announced his arrival with a set of Deadpool GIFs. Does this mean he’s ditching the bird app entirely for pastures new in protest at the Musk era? We’re not sure as of yet, but it is curious to note that the usually Twitter-happy Reynolds has only directly tweeted from his account once so far this month for any other reason than self-promotion, and that was to take a shot at Nick Cannon’s 11th child being on the way.

These are truly strange times we live in, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Reynolds makes himself a full-time Tumblerer, Tumblist, Tumblee, or whatever it is they’re calling themselves these days as the mass exodus continues to gather pace as the company moves into a terrifying new era.